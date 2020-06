PM and Macron watch UK and French flypast

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of France Emmanuel Macron watch a flypast by the Red Arrows and the Patrouille de France on the 80th anniversary of General De Gaulleโ€™s โ€œAppelโ€ to the French population to resist the German occupation of France.

Report by Jonesia.

