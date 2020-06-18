Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Red Arrows fly over London and Paris to mark Charles de Gaulle's to mark historic broadcast
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Red Arrows fly over London and Paris to mark Charles de Gaulle's to mark historic broadcast

Red Arrows fly over London and Paris to mark Charles de Gaulle's to mark historic broadcast

The Red Arrows and their French equivalent, Patrouille De France performing a flypast of Paris and London during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the UK on Thursday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

77MARKALLENSOVA

⚘`MARK´⚘`A...´⚘`S...´⚘ RT @DefenceHQ: The Armed Forces welcomed President Macron to London today as he awarded the Légion d'honneur to the city. The Red Arrows an… 4 minutes ago

ssaxim

K's & N's Papa RT @EdLlewellynFCO: Here - matching their performance in Paris this morning - are the 🇬🇧 Red Arrows and the 🇫🇷 Patrouille de France flying… 5 minutes ago

tonnic

toni hourahane RT @DefenceHQ: The Red Arrows followed their French counterparts over the rooftops of Paris this morning to mark 80 years since Charles De… 6 minutes ago

SteveRMorgan

Steve Morgan RT @rafredarrows: Two flypasts Two capital cities Two national display teams 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 One day. Read more about the #RedArrows joining with @P… 23 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

London Residents gather to watch joint UK and French flyover to commemorate WWII broadcast [Video]

London Residents gather to watch joint UK and French flyover to commemorate WWII broadcast

The Red Arrows and French counterpart La Patrouille de France treated Londoners to a collaborative aerial display over the Capital shortly after 5 pm today (June 18). The French leader Emmanuel..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:16Published
Joint UK and French flyover Buckingham Palace for 80th anniversary of war speech [Video]

Joint UK and French flyover Buckingham Palace for 80th anniversary of war speech

This is the spectacular moment UK and French Air Forces joined together as the UK's Red Arrows and their French counterparts, the Patrouille de France flypast over London marked 80 years of the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published
French president Emmanuel Macron visits London to mark anniversary of the Appel [Video]

French president Emmanuel Macron visits London to mark anniversary of the Appel

Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron observed a flypast of the Red Arrows and their French equivalent, La Patrouille de France, to mark the anniversary of the Appel Mr Johnson and Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published