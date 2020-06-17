Global  

Red Arrows and Patrouille de France flypast
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Red Arrows and Patrouille de France flypast

Red Arrows and Patrouille de France flypast

Red Arrows and Patrouille de France fly over London to mark the 80th anniversary of an appeal to his nation by Charles de Gaulle.

