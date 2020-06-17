Keanu Reeves Auctioning Virtual Date
Keanu Reeves is raising money for an Idaho-based children's cancer organization by auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom call.
Trending: Keanu Reeves Zoom DateActor Keanu Reeves is offering a 15 minute Zoom session with the highest bidder on and auction that will benefit an Idaho based children's cancer organization.
Keanu Reeves auctioning zoom date for children's charityReeves is auctioning off a virtual date over Zoom to raise money for children's charity Camp Rainbow Gold.
Keanu Reeves Auctioning Zoom Date for Children's CharityKeanu Reeves Auctioning
Zoom Date for Children's Charity Reeves is auctioning off a virtual date over Zoom
to raise money for children's charity Camp Rainbow Gold. The winning bidder will be awarded..