Keanu Reeves Auctioning Virtual Date

Keanu Reeves is raising money for an Idaho-based children's cancer organization by auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom call.



Related videos from verified sources Trending: Keanu Reeves Zoom Date



Actor Keanu Reeves is offering a 15 minute Zoom session with the highest bidder on and auction that will benefit an Idaho based children's cancer organization. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:33 Published 5 hours ago Keanu Reeves auctioning zoom date for children's charity



Reeves is auctioning off a virtual date over Zoom to raise money for children's charity Camp Rainbow Gold. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:44 Published 10 hours ago Keanu Reeves Auctioning Zoom Date for Children's Charity



Keanu Reeves Auctioning Zoom Date for Children's Charity Reeves is auctioning off a virtual date over Zoom to raise money for children's charity Camp Rainbow Gold. The winning bidder will be awarded.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:44 Published 22 hours ago