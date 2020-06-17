Keanu Reeves Auctioning Virtual Date

Global  

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Keanu Reeves is raising money for an Idaho-based children's cancer organization by auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom call.

