Keanu Reeves auctioning Zoom date for children's charity
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Keanu Reeves auctioning Zoom date for children's charity

Keanu Reeves auctioning Zoom date for children's charity

Keanu Reeves is auctioning off a 15-minute virtual date over Zoom to raise money for a children's cancer charity.

Would you pay to Zoom Keanu Reeves or Star Trek's Riker?

Fifteen minutes on Zoom with Keanu Reeves has received bids of nearly $10,000 in a charity auction.
