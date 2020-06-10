Keanu Reeves auctioning Zoom date for children's charity
Keanu Reeves is auctioning off a 15-minute virtual date over Zoom to raise money for a children's cancer charity.
Daily Download: Dwayne Johnson Surprises High School Student With Grad SpeechDwayne Johnson is inspiring the next generation of leaders, surprising a high school student with a rock-solid graduation speech after she who sent him a letter in response to his "Where are you?"..
BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC movie (2020) - Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, Samara WeavingPlot synopsis: Directed by Dean Parisot with returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film will continue to track the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and..
Keanu Reeves To Return For Matrix 4Keanu Reeves has announced he will be returning for the fourth installment in The Matrix franchise.
According to CNN, the 55-year-old actor is set to return as Neo in "Matrix 4".
Reeves said he..