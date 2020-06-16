Keanu Reeves Auctioning Zoom Date for Children's Charity

Keanu Reeves Auctioning Zoom Date for Children's Charity Reeves is auctioning off a virtual date over Zoom to raise money for children's charity Camp Rainbow Gold.

The winning bidder will be awarded 15 minutes on Zoom with Reeves, who is currently dating Alexandra Grant.

The organization is holding a series of auctions for star-studded experiences in order to raise money for their mission, which aims to "provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho's children diagnosed with cancer and their families."