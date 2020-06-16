Keanu Reeves Auctioning
Zoom Date for Children's Charity Reeves is auctioning off a virtual date over Zoom
to raise money for children's charity Camp Rainbow Gold.
The winning bidder will be awarded 15 minutes on Zoom
with Reeves, who is currently dating Alexandra Grant.
The organization is holding a
series of auctions for star-studded
experiences in order to raise
money for their mission, which aims to "provide emotionally empowering
experiences to Idaho's children diagnosed
with cancer and their families."