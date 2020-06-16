Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keanu Reeves Auctioning Zoom Date for Children's Charity
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Keanu Reeves Auctioning Zoom Date for Children's Charity

Keanu Reeves Auctioning Zoom Date for Children's Charity

Keanu Reeves Auctioning Zoom Date for Children's Charity Reeves is auctioning off a virtual date over Zoom to raise money for children's charity Camp Rainbow Gold.

The winning bidder will be awarded 15 minutes on Zoom with Reeves, who is currently dating Alexandra Grant.

The organization is holding a series of auctions for star-studded experiences in order to raise money for their mission, which aims to "provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho's children diagnosed with cancer and their families."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Keanu Reeves offering 15-min virtual date for children cancer charity

Keanu Reeves offering 15-min virtual date for children cancer charity Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Keanu Reeves offering zoom date for charity [Video]

Keanu Reeves offering zoom date for charity

Keanu Reeves wants to go on a virtual date with one of his fans, for the right price. The actor is offering a 15 minute zoom call to the highest bidder, all proceeds raised will go to charity.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published
Keanu Reeves auctioning Zoom date for children's charity [Video]

Keanu Reeves auctioning Zoom date for children's charity

Keanu Reeves is auctioning off a 15-minute virtual date over Zoom to raise money for a children's cancer charity.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published
Daily Download: Dwayne Johnson Surprises High School Student With Grad Speech [Video]

Daily Download: Dwayne Johnson Surprises High School Student With Grad Speech

Dwayne Johnson is inspiring the next generation of leaders, surprising a high school student with a rock-solid graduation speech after she who sent him a letter in response to his "Where are you?"..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:46Published