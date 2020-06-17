Officials continue to survey Roosevelt Bridge
After a chunk of concrete came off of the bridge, Officials closed down the bridge and are continuing to survey it for safety.
No 'immediate risk of collapse' at Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart after concrete falls, officials sayContradicting the dramatic comments made by the U.S. Coast Guard, officials in Stuart said Wednesday there is no "immediate risk of collapse" at the Roosevelt Bridge after chunks of concrete fell.
