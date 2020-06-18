Supreme Court Deals Blow To Trump Administration With DACA Decision

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez shares more on the Supreme Court's decision.

Former President Barack Obama celebrated Thursday's Supreme Court decision to kept his Deferred...

In yet another devastating blow to Donald Trump, the US Supreme Court Thursday (June 18) rejected his...

The Supreme Court has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for...

Pinellas Patriot Supreme Court deals blow to Anti-American and Pro-Confederacy GOP and Trump. https://t.co/VWt0bPY78K 7 hours ago

Dr. Sparkle Supreme Court deals a blow to Trump immigration policy. Thomas once again gets mad. https://t.co/LCp7319nSp 7 hours ago

Katherine Lee U.S. Supreme Court deals another blow to #Trump administration's efforts to end legal protections for Dreamers.… https://t.co/ZkqhNg9rk5 5 hours ago

It's been awhile. RT @katherine_lee1 : U.S. Supreme Court deals another blow to #Trump administration's efforts to end legal protections for Dreamers. #DACA #… 4 hours ago

Charles Strouse SCOTUS overturns @realDonaldTrump 's attempt to toss out DACA and damage Miami. https://t.co/ohHknM71Jw https://t.co/Yy3FzGU5ir 49 minutes ago

Helen Acevedo RT @chuckstrouse : SCOTUS overturns @realDonaldTrump 's attempt to toss out DACA and damage Miami. https://t.co/ohHknM71Jw https://t.co/Yy… 47 minutes ago