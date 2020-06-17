Around The Table: Supreme Court's Decision On DACA
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s effort to end the DACA program; KDKA's Stacy Smith goes "Around The Table."
North Texas DACA Recipient Reacts To SCOTUS DecisionEmma Chalott has been living in the U.S. for 17 years.
Supreme Court Rules To Not End DACA ProgramThe Supreme Court has blocked President Trump from ending the DACA program.
Supreme Court Deals Blow To Trump Administration With DACA DecisionCBS4's Eliott Rodriguez shares more on the Supreme Court's decision.