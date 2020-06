DACA recipients in Las Vegas react to SCOTUS ruling Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:06s - Published 5 minutes ago DACA recipients in Las Vegas react to SCOTUS ruling A day of celebration and a sense of relief for DACA recipients in Las Vegas after the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration from dismantling the DACA program. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OUTSIDE OF THE "DREAM BIGNEVADA" OFFICE....WHERE HE SPOKE WITH....ONE LOCAL ACTIVIST......WHO WAS PART OF THE LAWSUITAGAINST.....THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.JEREMY...IT'S BEING CALLED YET ANOTHERSURPRISE VICTORY IN THE SUPREMECOURT-AND IT'S SOMETHING LOCALDACA RECIPIENTS SAY- ALLOWSTHEM TO CONTINUE THEIRACTIVISM."THERE IS A SLIMMER OF HOPE FORJUSTICE THAT THIS IS A WIN."IT A WAS A DECISION NORMARAMIREZ WAS HOPING TO HEAR:HER STATUS AS ONE OF NEVADA'S14,000 DACA RECIPIENTS-WILLREMAIN INTACT FOR NOW.THE SUPREME COURT BLOCKING THEPRESIDENT FROM ENDING THE DACAPROGRAM."WE ARE PEOPLE AND WE DESERVETO BE ABLE TO LIVE OUR LIVES."SHE WAS BROUGHT OVER FROMMEXICO WHEN SHE WAS FIVE-ANDREMAINS UNDOCUMENTED.SHE WAS PART OF THE LAWSUITFILED AGAINST THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION.THE CASE MADE IT ALL THE WAY TOTHE SUPREME COURT WHERE A FIVETO FOUR DECISION HANDED ASURPRISING OUTCOME TO RAMIREZAND HER FELLOW DACA RECIPIENTS."OBVIOUSLY WITH THE MAKE-UP OFTHE COURT AND KAVANAUGH BEINGINTRODUCED, IT DID PUT DOUBTINTO WHAT WOULD HAPPEN." FORASTRID SILVA-A PROMINENT DACAACTIVISTAND EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR OF DREAM BIG NEVADA-THE LEGAL VICTORY IS ANOTHERSTEP TOWARDS LEGISLATIVEREFORM."WE'VE HAD SO MUCH POWER IN OURENTIRE EXISTENCE AND THIS ISNOW JUST ANOTHER MOMENT TOHIGHLIGHT HOW RESILIENT WE ARE,AND WE ARE ABLE TO MOVE FORWARDWITH THIS." RAMIREZ SAYS SHECAN CONTINUE TO PURSUE HERASPIRATIONS IN HIGHEREDUCATION-AND BELIEVES THERE ISSTILL WORK TO DO."OBVIOUSLY TO KEEP FIGHTING SOTHAT WE CAN ALL HAVE THEFREEDOM THAT WE DESERVE."WE REACHED OUT TO REPUBLICANASSEMBLYMAN TOM ROBERTS.HE SAID SIMPLY "THE COURT'SDECISION IS CLEAR." COMING UPAT SIX ...WE'LL HEAR MORE FROM ONE LOCALORGANIZATION AND WHAT IT PLANSTO DO AFTER THIS RULING.JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWS.







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources DACA recipients in Las Vegas thrilled with SCOTUS ruling



A day of celebration and a sense of relief for DACA recipients in Las Vegas after the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration from dismantling the DACA program. Jeremy Chen reports. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 4 minutes ago SCOTUS rejects President Trump's bid to end DACA



The supreme court has ruled against President Trump's decision to end DACA. The program protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published 5 hours ago Stimulus checks will be sent to SSI recipients



Paper stimulus checks will start going out today to people who receive social security. People with direct deposit should have already started to get theirs. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:16 Published on May 15, 2020