Hit and run victim identified

Webb says its hard for him to accept the death of his father 49-year old robert henry cobb of verona.

He says the fact that father's day is this weekend will make it even harder.

Verona police say someone driving on raymond hi avenue in verona monday hit and killed cobb.

"he taught me everything that i know and that i have learned now as life goes on."

Christopher webb says his forty-nine year old father was a blessing to him and his siblings.

Now that he is gone , lost in a hit and run accident on raymond avenue, he wants to make sure his legacy lives on.

"and now i just want to be able to carry his legacy and everything behind him.

And to know that he was taken away from me coming towards father's day ,it hurts me more than anything because he is not going to be able to spend time with his grand kids."

Webb says he hopes someone saw the accident here which killed his father and will call police and give them a description of the vehicle.

So far, we have not been able to get a description of the vehicle that hit and killed robert henry cobb.

Police are still investigating the accident.

Reporting live in verona wayne hereford wtva nine news.

