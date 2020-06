Dolores Huerta speaks out about DACA decision

HUERTA SAYING SHE IS THRILLEDWITH HOW THINGS WENT FOR LOCALDREAMERS..."ONE OF SUPREME JOY...""...AFFECT THEIR LIVES AND THELIVES OFTHIER FAMILIES."WE ALSO SPOKE TO A LOCAL DREAMERTODAY -- WHO TOLD US SHEWAS HAPPY WITH TODAY'S DECISIONBY THE SUPREME COURT -- BUT SAYSTHERE IS STILL MUCH WORK TO BEDONE IN REGARDS TOIMMIGRATION AND PROTECTIONS FORDREAMERS..."WE KNOW THAT DACA ISN'T THESOLUTIONTO OUR BROKEN IMMIGRATIONSYSTEM...""...WHAT WE REALLY NEED INCOMPREHENSIVE IMMIGRATION REFORMFOR ALL."AND THE PRESIDENT OF CAL STATEUNIVERSITY BAKERSFIELD --LYNNETTE ZELEZNY -- ALSORESPONDING TOTHE DECISION TODAY... SAYING INPART -- QUOTE --"TODAY, I APPLAUD THE SUPREMECOURT'S DECISIONON DACA.

I AM GRATEFUL THAT THEHIGHEST COURT IN THELAND HAS LIVED UP TO OURCOUNTRY'S HIGHEST IDEALSOF COMPASSION AND INCLUSION...""...AND WE AT CSUB WILL TOCONTINUE TO ADVOCATE ONBEHALF OF EQUITY AND JUSTICE FORALL OF OUR STUDENTS,FACULTY AND STAFF."FOR ON THE SUPREME COURT'S DACADECISION ANDMORE REACTION -- HEAD TO OURWEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOT COM.