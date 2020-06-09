Global  

Jamie Foxx confirms Mike Tyson biopic is moving forward
Jamie Foxx confirms Mike Tyson biopic is moving forward

Jamie Foxx confirms Mike Tyson biopic is moving forward

Jamie Foxx has confirmed the "ball is rolling" on his Mike Tyson biopic, and he has started an intense training regime to get into shape.

