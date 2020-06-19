Statewide Silver Alert issued for Brazil, Indiana Girl

Company also donated 500-thousand dollars to the college.

Two is becoming one -- in the name of football!

The terre haute boys and girls club and the vigo county youth football league have merged.

They want the kids in the community to be able to play together, so when they all come together in high school - they can be better.

"the love of football the oppurtunity to serve our community and make it a better place for our kids and just see really good football and have fun in the process and again support our children and their famiilies" /////// the team is taking registration until the end of july.

You'll find registration info at wthi-tv dot com.

Just click on the link to this story.

They want to start practice and camps in july as long as the health department