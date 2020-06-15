Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's charity plans hit snag
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s charity plans have hit a bump in the road.
Meghan Markle fans prepare charity fund to celebrate her birthdayThe Duchess of Sussex turns 39 years old on August 4 and fans are looking to help Meghan celebrate the occasion with donations through social media.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex delay charity launchDuke and Duchess of Sussex delay charity launch The couple had been expected to launch Archewell this spring but are said to have decided to hold off with any official projects for the non-profit..
Meghan Markle Speaks to Hubb Community Kitchen on Anniversary of Tragic FireMeghan Markle’s first solo charitable work as a royal was with the Hubb Community Kitchen, and she is still involved with the group. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.