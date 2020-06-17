Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have sent their thanks to a UK charity that has been distributing fresh meals to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan send touching letter to UK charity StreetGames

