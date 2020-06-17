Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteer with ex-gang members

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteered alongside former gang members in Los Angeles this week, helping to prepare meals.

HOLA! USA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a gang intervention, rehab and re-entry program in Los Angeles. Meghan and H… https://t.co/zYMWrD6TQE 13 hours ago

Tatler The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined former gang members to volunteer at a bakery this week https://t.co/ITc1GjLaqi https://t.co/MJGedCz8kD 54 minutes ago