Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteer with ex-gang members
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteer with ex-gang members

Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteer with ex-gang members

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteered alongside former gang members in Los Angeles this week, helping to prepare meals.

