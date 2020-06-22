Global  

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sign with agency?
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:08s - Published
The couple stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, and it has now been reported that they apparently plan to continue with speaking engagements through Harry Walker Agency.

According to E!

News, Harry and Meghan will be "engaging in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums, speaking on racial justice, gender equity, environmental concerns and mental health".

The news comes as part of the couple's return to public platforms following their departure from the royal family, which saw them move to Los Angeles with their son Archie.

