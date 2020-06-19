Global  

Military chopper, fighter jet activity seen in Leh
Military chopper and fighter jet activity was seen in Ladakh on June 19.

Activity was witnessed amid ongoing situation between China and India after violent face-off in Galwan valley in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has moved its critical frontline assets including the Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighter aircraft fleet to advanced positions where they can fly in at a very short notice to carry out operations.

For providing air support to the Indian Army troops in the eastern Ladakh sector, the American Apache attack helicopters have been deployed in the close vicinity of the areas where operations by the ground troops are taking place at the moment.

The Indian Air Force has deployed its Su-30 combat aircraft soon after the Chinese choppers tried to violate Indian air space in Eastern Ladakh around the same time when their Army started arriving in large numbers along the LAC there.

