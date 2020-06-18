Global  

Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88

Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88

Legendary British actor Sir Ian Holm - star of movies such as 'Alien', 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Chariots of Fire' - has passed away at the age of 88.

