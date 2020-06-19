Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings'
and 'Alien' Actor, Dead at 88 The British actor's agent
confirmed his death was
related to Parkinson's disease.
Statement, via Deadline Holms' acting career spanned
nearly six decades, beginning on stage
with the Royal Shakespeare Company.
His is instantly recognizable for
his portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in the
'Lord of the Rings' trilogy,
and as the android Ash in 'Alien.'
Other films of note
include 'Time Bandits,'
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Brazil,'
and 'The Sweet Hereafter.'
The prolific actor was
a six-time BAFTA winner.
He is survived by his wife
Sophie de Stempel and five children.