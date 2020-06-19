Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' Actor, Dead at 88

Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Alien' Actor, Dead at 88 The British actor's agent confirmed his death was related to Parkinson's disease.

Statement, via Deadline Holms' acting career spanned nearly six decades, beginning on stage with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

His is instantly recognizable for his portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy, and as the android Ash in 'Alien.'

Other films of note include 'Time Bandits,' 'Chariots of Fire,' 'Brazil,' and 'The Sweet Hereafter.'

The prolific actor was a six-time BAFTA winner.

He is survived by his wife Sophie de Stempel and five children.