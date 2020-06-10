Global  

GM to Recognize Juneteenth and Honor George Floyd
General Motors will observe Juneteenth with moments of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, representing the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck.

