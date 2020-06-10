|
|
|
|
GM to Recognize Juneteenth and Honor George Floyd
|
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:19s - Published
GM to Recognize Juneteenth and Honor George Floyd
General Motors will observe Juneteenth with moments of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, representing the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Black community enraged by the custodial killing of George Floyd and political leaders are calling on...
Mid-Day - Published
|
Twitter and Square on Tuesday designated Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in America,...
bizjournals - Published
|
Foundation Capital is challenging other venture investors to share their commitments to combat racism...
bizjournals - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|