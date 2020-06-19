Henderson man arrested for burning dog alive

After a two week long hunt to find who burned a dog alive on june 7th at the henderson county fair grounds a man has been arrested and charged.

44news reporter marisa patwa is in henderson with more.

32-year-old bryan matthews jr. less than 24 hours ago burning a dog alive -- including one count of torturing a dog or cat resulting in injury or death and one count of arson in the third degree.

According to the probable cause affidavit the police were able to find matthews after reviewing surveillance video from the henderson county parks department which shows his vehicle parking next to the bathroom where the dog was found.

I tried knocked on mathews door earlier today and he didn't answer.

I also tried speaking with several of his neighbors many who didn't see anything or didn't want to get involved.

But one woman who is an animal lover herself is incredibly angry and demands justice.

"i was so happy when i saw that they had caught him.

I still can't understand for the life of me why he would do that.

I hope that he explains to the public why he would do something like that."

While matthew friend and neighbor alec oakley believes he innocent.

"i talk to him everyday and i mean he don't see like the type of guy to do that.

And me personally and my brother -- we don't think he did it."

And there's mixed views on what should happen to him.

"to me, jail is too good for that man."

"i hope he can get out of it and get out so i can talk to him again.

He like brightened my days most times when i was having a bad day."

Matthews is scheduled to be arraigned in court on june 23 at 10 a.m.

Reporting in henderson marisa patwa 44news.