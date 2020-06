5 Investigates: Support for replacing Soldier's Home in Holyoke Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 03:24s - Published 47 seconds ago 5 Investigates: Support for replacing Soldier's Home in Holyoke In the wake of scores of veteran deaths from COVID-19, family members and former leaders of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home are calling on the state to take action to save lives in the future by building a modern facility that will be safe and offer quality care. 0

