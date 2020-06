Florida Faces Record-High Spike In Coronavirus Cases

The Florida Department of Health has reported 3,822 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

This is the biggest single-day increase in the state to date, says Business Insider.

Experts have warned that the state could be the pandemic's next epicenter.

Residents continue to take advantage of open beaches and bars, often not wearing masks.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday the average age of people infected is "plunging.