Tennessee lawmakers pass strict abortion law Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:03s - Published 9 minutes ago Tennessee lawmakers pass strict abortion law Shortly after midnight Friday, Tennessee lawmakers passed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Trump’s a racist tin-pot dictator. RT @idew2: Underhanded lawmakers in TN meet in a dark, closed room to pass a reprehensible, archaic law against women’s rights. Abortion w… 22 minutes ago LilDivaz Tennessee lawmakers pass strict abortion law https://t.co/GW6mvpBd9N 2 hours ago