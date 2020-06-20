Proctor's Czarnecki heading to prep school to continue football career

Czarnecki, a two-time All-State selection will attend Milford Academy Prep for a post-graduate season in the fall.

For two schools in our area and is now continuing his football career in prep school.

Proctor's isiah czarnecki has committed to attend milford academy prep in new berlin in the fall where he will play for the falcons.

Playing his senior season as a tight end and linebacker for the raiders - czarnecki had spent his freshman through junior years with the notre dame jugglers.

In eight games this past year - he recorded 44 tackles - ten tackles for a loss - one forced fumble - one interception and a sack before suffering an a-c-l injury in the section semifinals against baldwinsville.

Over the course of his high school career - he was a four time all-league selection - three time all central new york selection - and a two-time all-state selection.

He was also a two- time sports express athlete of the week.

If you have a student-athlete in your family who has committed to compete at the next level send us some info - pictures - videos - whatever you got!

[email protected] is where to send them.

Here we go again...negotiations between