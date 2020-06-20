Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fort Wayne's Calhoun Street named after slavery advocate
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Fort Wayne's Calhoun Street named after slavery advocate
Fort Wayne's Calhoun Street named after slavery advocate, John C. Calhoun.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oldest streets.

Nats:"take it downtake it down take it down" after 125 years charleston south carolina plans to remove this statue of john c.

Calhoun.

Calhoun was the 7th vice president of the united states but also a vigorous supporter of slavery once calling it a necessary good.

Many residents of fort wayne might not know one of the city's oldest streets bears his name.

A fact confirmed by both the fort wayne history center and this 1945 copy of the old fort news.

Calhoun street runs through the heart of the city and in front of the courthouse just a block from where protesters are calling for racial justice.

Catch up with the times and realize that these are not the people we want to dedicate streets and monuments to."some say heritage, others say hate.

The city of fort wayne says it has never received a request to rename the street but if it did it would require a petition signed by 60 percent of property owners on the street ..

And approval by the mayor.

?email b-roll?one calhoun street business owner ceasar ruiz -- says it's just a part of history.

"it's already done and been done for many years and it has nothing to do with being racist.

It's just history, it's a part of fort wayne.

But fort wayne's naacp president shelia curry campbell says that everyone should care.

""are we paying attention?

Do we care?

Some think it's a black abd white thing but it's a human thing" in fort wayne.i'm brianna dahlquist.fox 55 news.





Tweets about this

MrGotsch

Mr. Gotsch Hmmm I wonder how Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne got its name... https://t.co/JNjEqsb5Yd 16 hours ago

EnA_blog

Habiba RT @bridahlquist: Did you know? Fort Wayne's Calhoun Street is named after the 7th VP of The United States and slavery advocate, John C.… 4 days ago

bridahlquist

Brianna Dahlquist Did you know? Fort Wayne's Calhoun Street is named after the 7th VP of The United States and slavery advocate, Jo… https://t.co/VzpRUExMkz 5 days ago

BDahlquistFox55

Brianna Dahlquist RT @FOX55FortWayne: John C. Calhoun was the country's 7th vice president - and a staunch supporter of slavery. One of Fort Wayne's oldest s… 5 days ago

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne John C. Calhoun was the country's 7th vice president - and a staunch supporter of slavery. One of Fort Wayne's olde… https://t.co/KgOKO72CK2 5 days ago

BDahlquistFox55

Brianna Dahlquist @SteveHinnefeld It’s about John C Calhoun and his involvement here in Fort Wayne. There’s a street named after him… https://t.co/tJiPcb0066 6 days ago