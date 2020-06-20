Fort Wayne's Calhoun Street named after slavery advocate

Oldest streets.

Nats:"take it downtake it down take it down" after 125 years charleston south carolina plans to remove this statue of john c.

Calhoun.

Calhoun was the 7th vice president of the united states but also a vigorous supporter of slavery once calling it a necessary good.

Many residents of fort wayne might not know one of the city's oldest streets bears his name.

A fact confirmed by both the fort wayne history center and this 1945 copy of the old fort news.

Calhoun street runs through the heart of the city and in front of the courthouse just a block from where protesters are calling for racial justice.

Catch up with the times and realize that these are not the people we want to dedicate streets and monuments to."some say heritage, others say hate.

The city of fort wayne says it has never received a request to rename the street but if it did it would require a petition signed by 60 percent of property owners on the street ..

And approval by the mayor.

?email b-roll?one calhoun street business owner ceasar ruiz -- says it's just a part of history.

"it's already done and been done for many years and it has nothing to do with being racist.

It's just history, it's a part of fort wayne.

But fort wayne's naacp president shelia curry campbell says that everyone should care.

""are we paying attention?

Do we care?

Some think it's a black abd white thing but it's a human thing" in fort wayne.i'm brianna dahlquist.fox 55 news.