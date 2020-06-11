FOX 4 Anchor Patrick Nolan attends the Juneteenth march in Downtown Fort Myers, and asks attendees about their reasons for participating.

What does the 'Black Lives Matter' movement mean to you?

· Amazon's internal climate activist group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, sent an email to...

· Creators have found a way to use their YouTube videos to fundraise for the Black Lives Matter...

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Joan Smalls is using her voice to call out the silence of the...