What does the 'Black Lives Matter' movement mean to you?
FOX 4 Anchor Patrick Nolan attends the Juneteenth march in Downtown Fort Myers, and asks attendees about their reasons for participating.
LGBTQ community supporting the "Black Lives Matter" MovementPride groups are more focused on supporting calls for social justice and police brutality than having pride festivals.
Dozens of church members gather for BLM in MilfordDozens of church members gathered in Milford for a Juneteenth celebration and demonstration in support of Black Lives Matter Friday night.
Black Lives Matter Protests Take On Special Meaning On JuneteenthThousands of protesters fighting against police brutality took to the streets of the city in the 23rd straight day of demonstrations, but Friday's marches had even more meaning; CBS2's Cory James..