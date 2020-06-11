Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What does the 'Black Lives Matter' movement mean to you?
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:46s - Published
What does the 'Black Lives Matter' movement mean to you?

What does the 'Black Lives Matter' movement mean to you?

FOX 4 Anchor Patrick Nolan attends the Juneteenth march in Downtown Fort Myers, and asks attendees about their reasons for participating.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Joan Smalls Calls Fashion Industry's Silence "Insulting" Amid the Black Lives Matter Movement

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Joan Smalls is using her voice to call out the silence of the...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •azcentral.comFOXNews.comBillboard.com


YouTube says it'll take down videos if creators encourage users to 'artificially' inflate ad views for Black Lives Matter donations (GOOG, GOOGL)

YouTube says it'll take down videos if creators encourage users to 'artificially' inflate ad views for Black Lives Matter donations (GOOG, GOOGL) · Creators have found a way to use their YouTube videos to fundraise for the Black Lives Matter...
Business Insider - Published

Leaked email shows Amazon's internal climate activist group urging employees to support Black Lives Matter movement: 'Climate justice cannot be achieved without racial justice' (AMZN)

Leaked email shows Amazon's internal climate activist group urging employees to support Black Lives Matter movement: 'Climate justice cannot be achieved without racial justice' (AMZN) · Amazon's internal climate activist group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, sent an email to...
Business Insider - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

LGBTQ community supporting the "Black Lives Matter" Movement [Video]

LGBTQ community supporting the "Black Lives Matter" Movement

Pride groups are more focused on supporting calls for social justice and police brutality than having pride festivals.

Credit: KIMTPublished
Dozens of church members gather for BLM in Milford [Video]

Dozens of church members gather for BLM in Milford

Dozens of church members gathered in Milford for a Juneteenth celebration and demonstration in support of Black Lives Matter Friday night.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:27Published
Black Lives Matter Protests Take On Special Meaning On Juneteenth [Video]

Black Lives Matter Protests Take On Special Meaning On Juneteenth

Thousands of protesters fighting against police brutality took to the streets of the city in the 23rd straight day of demonstrations, but Friday's marches had even more meaning; CBS2's Cory James..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published