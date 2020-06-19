Kansas City celebrates Juneteenth with gatherings, proclamations

Ariel Rothfield KSHB RT @41actionnews: Dozens of Kansas City residents gathered downtown Friday night at KC Daiquiri Shop to commemorate Juneteenth, one of the… 2 hours ago
41 Action News Dozens of Kansas City residents gathered downtown Friday night at KC Daiquiri Shop to commemorate Juneteenth, one o… https://t.co/RFaUpu5i8e 2 hours ago
Pray On Troost highlights need for justice in KCMO on JuneteenthPray On Troost highlights need for justice in KCMO on Juneteenth
Alicia Keys marks Juneteenth by dropping emotional ballad Perfect Way to DieAlicia Keys has marked Juneteenth, when the Emancipation Proclamation was read to Texan slaves on 19 June 1865 after the South lost the U.S. Civil War, by dropping an emotional balled called ‘Perfect..
'Hope, Motivation And Inspiration': Denver Nonprofit Urges People To Reflect On Freedom On JuneteenthOn June 19, 1865, the last group of enslaved people in America were freed, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.