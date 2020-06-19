Kansas City celebrates Juneteenth with gatherings, proclamations

Pray On Troost highlights need for justice in KCMO on Juneteenth



Pray On Troost highlights need for justice in KCMO on Juneteenth Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:35 Published 36 minutes ago

Alicia Keys marks Juneteenth by dropping emotional ballad Perfect Way to Die



Alicia Keys has marked Juneteenth, when the Emancipation Proclamation was read to Texan slaves on 19 June 1865 after the South lost the U.S. Civil War, by dropping an emotional balled called ‘Perfect.. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:51 Published 11 hours ago