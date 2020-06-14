Protesters take over Las Vegas Strip
A Juneteenth march took place on Las Vegas-area streets Friday evening that included the Las Vegas Strip.
Suzan PROTESTERS TAKE OVER VEGAS STRIP! @blackvoices @NBA @Twitter #BLM @latimes @VictoryFund #DACA @wmagb#LGBTQ #ACLU… https://t.co/XVBoZss7Gt 5 hours ago
Microchip™ Fan Account (official) RT @CKwxyd: Protesters take over
Las Vegas Strip
For a few minutes...
https://t.co/HuedSdUI83 6 hours ago
Kwxyd Samhain ☘️ Protesters take over
Las Vegas Strip
For a few minutes...
https://t.co/HuedSdUI83 6 hours ago
Steven Goutzioulis Protesters take over Las Vegas Strip in response to George Floyd's death https://t.co/TfmhQL1ChX via @YouTube 9 hours ago
Ozzy Las Vegas That sounds like concession
Allowing thugs to take over anything in your city shows the lack of respect they have… https://t.co/NeJF4Zxr17 2 days ago
▂RANDYPINBALL▂ Las Vegas Take Over https://t.co/aYXmaHs4wy via @YouTube GAS BEING SHOT AT PROTESTERS .. #TEARGAS #LASVEGAS #BREAKINGNEWS #PROTESTS 6 days ago
Peaceful protesters question Las Vegas police role in adding to tension during civil unrestWith pepper balls, tear gas and people being tackled during largely peaceful protests, some are questioning whether Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police have added to the tension on the..
Hundreds take to the Strip in protest on Saturday nightIn the largest Black Lives Matter protest on the Strip since casino's opened for business - hundreds took to the streets demanding change and accountability at police departments across the country...
More protests take over the Las Vegas StripMore Black Lives Matters protests take over the Las Vegas Strip tonight.