Rainbow Over the Bridge Festival

Day.

It's pride month... and folks in vincennes came together today to support the l- g-b-t-q-plus community.

The coronavirus impacted the large event -- causing organizers to scale back.

This year... there were no vendors.

Folks were practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

Despite the changes... organizers say it's still an important event to show support and make everyone feel included.

"people are out there supporting them.

We have a lot of youth at our events.

It's always been a really big deal for them."

This was the 4th year for the event.