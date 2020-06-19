Hours-long rally honors Juneteenth
As Juneteenth celebrations unfold nationwide, many are examining the racial disparities that still exist in America.
Woman Takes Issue With Protesters at Juneteenth RallyOccurred on June 19, 2020 / Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "2020 Juneteenth celebration, BLM rally in rural America and it's opposing views on BLM movement. This was filmed in Greene..
Juneteenth rally held in Downtown PhoenixA Juneteenth rally was held in Downtown Phoenix Friday.
Protesters call for justice on JuneteenthDemonstrators gathered and marched in downtown Nashville on Juneteenth.