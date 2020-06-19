Hours-long rally honors Juneteenth

As Juneteenth celebrations unfold nationwide, many are examining the racial disparities that still exist in America.



Related videos from verified sources Woman Takes Issue With Protesters at Juneteenth Rally



Occurred on June 19, 2020 / Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "2020 Juneteenth celebration, BLM rally in rural America and it's opposing views on BLM movement. This was filmed in Greene.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 08:42 Published 1 day ago Juneteenth rally held in Downtown Phoenix



A Juneteenth rally was held in Downtown Phoenix Friday. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:48 Published 1 day ago Protesters call for justice on Juneteenth



Demonstrators gathered and marched in downtown Nashville on Juneteenth. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:32 Published 2 days ago