Puppy Takes A Tumble While Catching Ball
This puppy was speedily running towards the ball lying on the ground, to catch it.
However, as soon as he caught the ball in his mouth, he couldn't slow down immediately and ended up cutely falling with his head over his heels.
pawsr: The social network just for petsLearn more
Lazy Dog Catches Ball While Lying on CouchThis dog, having a lazy day with his owner, decided to play a game of ball-catch without having to get up from his seat. As his owner warily rolled a ball with his finger down the arm of the couch, the..