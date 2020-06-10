Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Travis Scott splashes $23.5 million on new home
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Travis Scott splashes $23.5 million on new home
Travis Scott has splashed $23.5 million on a new home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Travis Scott Drops $23.5 Million in Cash for Resort-Like Brentwood Mansion

Travis Scott's new home looks more like a vacation destination, and one he paid all cash to get ......
TMZ.com - Published



Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Travis Scott splashes $23.5 million on new home #TravisScott https://t.co/wTbu1IAof0 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Travis Scott Plays First, Best, Last, Worst [Video]

Travis Scott Plays First, Best, Last, Worst

Travis Scott plays First, Best, Last, Worst and sheds some light on his dream job as a child and the best house party ever - hosted by The Weeknd in Toronoto!

Credit: Billboard: Fishing For Answers     Duration: 01:30Published
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Dating Again? [Video]

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Dating Again?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fans think they might be dating again after they're spotted out together. Plus, Kanye West might have his own 'Yeezy' makeup and fragrance line coming soon. Plus, Kim..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:22Published
Travis Scott Liking Iggy Azalea Pics Amid Kylie Jenner Break Up [Video]

Travis Scott Liking Iggy Azalea Pics Amid Kylie Jenner Break Up

Travis Scott fans noticed he's been liking Iggy Azalea pics amid his breakup with Kylie Jenner, but does it mean anything? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are spotted together again. Plus, Kim..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:56Published