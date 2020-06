International Yoga Day: Kiren Rijiju performs 'asanas'

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju on June 21 performed various 'asanas' to mark the International Day of Yoga.

While talking to ANI, he said that during the crisis hour of COVID-19 pandemic Yoga is bringing immunity system to a stronger level and everybody must perform Yoga.

Nation is observing 6th edition of International Yoga Day.