Rapper Hurricane Chris Facing Murder Charges Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:34s - Published 3 minutes ago Rapper Hurricane Chris Facing Murder Charges CNN reports Hurricane Chris is facing a murder charge in Shreveport, Louisiana. Around 1 a.m. Friday, a man was fatally shot at a Texaco convenience store. The man was identified by the local coroner's office as Danzeria O. Farris Jr., 32, of Shreveport. Police said the man died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Hospital. The 31-year-old rapper's real name is Christopher J. Dooley. He rose to fame in 2007, and was identified as a suspect in the shooting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend