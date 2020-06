President Trump holds first campaign rally

DAYS IN TULSA, OKLAHOMA ANDWHILE MANY OF HIS SUPPORTERSHAVE BEEN LINING UP FOR DAYS TOGET IN - CROWDS WERE THINNERTHAN EXPECTED.HERE'S ABC'S KARINA MITCHELLWITH THE DETAILSNATS : OUTSIDE SOUND.PRESIDENT TRUMP PRESSED AHEADWITH A RALLY IN TULSA - EVENAFTER 6 MEMBERS OF HIS ADVANCEDTEAM, INCLUDING TWO SECRETSERVICE AGENTS TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID 19.ALSO, THE NUMBER OF CONFIRMEDCASES HIT NEW HIGHS IN TULSA--SOMETHING THE PRESIDENT WASQUICK TO DOWNPLAY.YOU'RE GONNA FIND MORE CASES.SO I SAID TO MY PEOPLE, "SLOWTHE TESTING DOWN, PLEASE." BUTWHAT WAS MEANT TO BE A DEFIANTCOMEBACK - WAS MET WITH EMPTYMESSAGE OF UNITY.NATS OF PROTEST.RACIAL STRIFE DEEPLY ROOTED INOKLAHOMA - GOING BACK TO THE1921 TULSA RACE MASSACRE WHEREWHITE MOBS ATTACKED THEGREENWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD - ONE OFTHE WEALTHIEST BLACK AREAS INTHE COUNTRY, KNOWN AS "BLACKUNEQUIVOCALLY, THE PRESIDENTIS NOT WELCOME IN GREENWOOD BUTOTHERS CAMPED OUT FOR DAYS TOGET A SEAT AT WHAT THEWAS TO BEGIN, THE TRUMPCAMPAIGN ANNOUNCED IT WASCANCELLING IT'S OUTDOOR SPEECHBY THE PRESIDENT THE PRESIDENTBLAIMING RADICAL PROTESTORSFOR THE LOWER TURNOUT.NAT POP " NATS THEY'RE PUTTINGCUFFS ON ME!

THE SWATHS OFEMPTY SEATS CAUSED THE CAMPAIGNTO SCRAP PLANS FOR THEPRESIDENT TO ADDRESS ANOVERFLOW SPACE OUTSIDE THESTADIUM.THE WARM UP ACT COMING IN THEFORM OF THE VICE PRESIDENT.SOT : VP PENCE PEOPLE ARETHE TRANSITION TO GREATNESS HASBEGUN.[APPLAUSE] OC TAG THE CITY HADPLANNED A CURFEW TO KEEP THEPEACE BUT THE WHITE HOUSEPROTESTERS.KM ABC NEWS NYSTRAIGHT AHEAD...