Recreation options see increased Father's Day crowds

Amp Putt Golf Adventure Park saw an influx of people looking to spend Father's Day outdoors.

Since phase 2 started -- more rec- reational options are now open -- such as mini golf.

Camp putt opened up earlier this week and has already seen many people ready to tee off.

Of course this comes just in time for fathers day.

Kezi 9 news reporter julian mininsohn spoke with those who work with camp putt about how they managed the crowd -- after being closed for months.

(kevin) "we weren't sure if people were going to be able to come out more or people were going to be a little bit more afraid."

Turns out they weren't.

The newly reopened camp putt golf adventure park saw increased crowds over father's day weekend.

(kevin) "i think people are ready to be out and try to get out and do something again."

(julian) camp putt sees about 100-150 on a typical sunday.

That's what we're seeing on this father's day.

Kevin suitor, willamalane customer service supervisor, tells me that this is an ideal test run to operate this business with the safety measures taken into place.

(kevin) "our biggest concern is walking the courses and seeing is walking the course and making sure we're maintaining those six-foot distances between people, making sure we're not overcrowding the park."

One family i spoke with says they couldn't wait to get out of the house for father's day.

(russ holbrook) "actually being back out in public and visiting these establishments again has been long missed."

The family says it's been difficult missing so many birthdays and celebrations over the past months-- and they weren't going to miss out on father's day.

(russ holbrook) "you see the house everyday, but you don't get to see the community everyday.

On holidays like this, it's an extra treat."

Camp putt also sanitizes all golf clubs and balls after every use.

And group sizes have been limited to four people.

Reporting in eugene -- julian mininsohn -- kezi 9 news.

