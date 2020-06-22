Global  

DirtCar racing
DirtCar racing
First series of the 2020 season
Time this season, the dirtcar sportsman modified series was in action tonight at utica-rome speedway.

This was my first time shooting a live sporting event since march so i was pumped!

-- the race would go down to the wire!

Lap 29, where matt jansuk , in number 33 who had been trailing for 29 laps, makes it neck and neck on the last turn, kicks in the extra gear one last time to take the lead and pull away to win it!

-- jansuk wins the first dirtcar sportsmans series race of the 2020 season.

And earns a one thousand dollar prize along with bragging rights.

-- he thanked his father on this special day.

Matt janzcuk: my dad, obviously.

On father's day so this is awesome.

Ted's body shop, utica cars and trucks...just everybody who helped us out.

All sportsman series races award a guaranteed start at the world short track championship dirtcar sportsman modified invitational this fall.

