fathers day celebration

Andrew garcia reports.

Father's day is a time to get together and celebrate dads and father figures and on sunday carson's brewery held an event called pints, cigars, and hot diggity dog to celebrate.

This is our first year really promoting a father's day event in general.

Usually we're like come have a beer, it's fathers day so we really wanted to try to make it special especially since this our first week open with our tap room.

Usually this is an event that we do.

We decided that father's day was a little bit more special, we've had some people ask about our cigars recently and just one and one fell together and we decided it was a good event to do.

In order to keep patrons protected, the brewery has a number of new procedures.

For example, all plastic cups are thrown out after use.

Currently we're not allowing tours into the back of the brewery that will not occur until we deem that it is safe, mainly so that we can make sure that all product that goes out of carson's is safe for consumption.

All of my employees wear masks, we have these hand wash masks that people are able to bring home.

We sanitize at least every 30 minutes we make sure that every table is clean and sanitized before any person sits down, we make sure that all of our bathrooms are clean.

And during these times, management believes sometimes the best thing people can do is sit down and enjoy each other's company.

It definitely helps if there's a pint in the conversation, just so that you have two people that may have not seen each other for months or may have never met each other before we have people who come in here just to sit by themselves and be around others and we have people who come in here just to say hello and that's just their one outside contact just to carry a 6 pack.

Whatever we can do to help people just feel more connected to their community that's what we want to do.

Reporting in evansville, andrew garcia 44