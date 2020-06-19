Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

fathers day celebration
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
fathers day celebration
fathers day celebration
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Andrew garcia reports.

Father's day is a time to get together and celebrate dads and father figures and on sunday carson's brewery held an event called pints, cigars, and hot diggity dog to celebrate.

This is our first year really promoting a father's day event in general.

Usually we're like come have a beer, it's fathers day so we really wanted to try to make it special especially since this our first week open with our tap room.

Usually this is an event that we do.

We decided that father's day was a little bit more special, we've had some people ask about our cigars recently and just one and one fell together and we decided it was a good event to do.

In order to keep patrons protected, the brewery has a number of new procedures.

For example, all plastic cups are thrown out after use.

Currently we're not allowing tours into the back of the brewery that will not occur until we deem that it is safe, mainly so that we can make sure that all product that goes out of carson's is safe for consumption.

All of my employees wear masks, we have these hand wash masks that people are able to bring home.

We sanitize at least every 30 minutes we make sure that every table is clean and sanitized before any person sits down, we make sure that all of our bathrooms are clean.

And during these times, management believes sometimes the best thing people can do is sit down and enjoy each other's company.

It definitely helps if there's a pint in the conversation, just so that you have two people that may have not seen each other for months or may have never met each other before we have people who come in here just to sit by themselves and be around others and we have people who come in here just to say hello and that's just their one outside contact just to carry a 6 pack.

Whatever we can do to help people just feel more connected to their community that's what we want to do.

Reporting in evansville, andrew garcia 44



Related news from verified sources

Families Find Ways To Celebrate Memories Of Dad On Father’s Day

While Father's Day is a celebration for many, there are also families who have lost fathers. CBS2's...
CBS 2 - Published

Celebrity Dads With Mini-Mes -- Happy Father's Day!

If dad's rockin' it, it must be cool ... At least that's how these adorable celebrity mini-mes seem...
TMZ.com - Published



Tweets about this

dylansan28

dylan RT @headlineplanet: .@Camila_Cabello pays tribute to @alejandrocabe12, celebrates Father's Day with new First Man video https://t.co/Mmrtep… 11 minutes ago

gmanetwork

GMA Network Sharon Cuneta prepared a feast for husband Kiko Pangilinan in celebration of Father's Day. https://t.co/qEF2TrvHTf 15 minutes ago

cryptidid

Discount D’ville RT @anishinaa_bae: I just want to take this moment to say to all those who've been abused or hurt by their fathers that ik how hard fathers… 15 minutes ago

6lackeffect

Jai RT @babs10pin: Have a Bless Safe Day Fathers Day Celebration🙏🏽❤️🌹✌🏽 https://t.co/oGkJORdINl 16 minutes ago

IvotrinoSCCS

Ivotrino My fathers day celebration consisted in burning an insane amount of rounds at the shooting range with a Glock 17. 😁👊🏽👊🏽 16 minutes ago

AndreSiriram

Mr. Siriram RT @marksaunderstps: Best wishes to Toronto’s fathers and families for a peaceful and happy Father’s Day celebration. Thank you to all thos… 22 minutes ago

TheEJMckenney

Elijah Mckenney⚡️ RT @LJMiller9: Happy Fathers Day to all the Kings taking care of their kids.. Happy Fathers Day to the Mothers that play both roles.. Hap… 23 minutes ago

JReinhardTV

Jack Reinhard RT @FOX56WOLF: The American Legion said it still limited the number of people here today as a precaution, despite being in the green phase.… 24 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Father's Day: Know about the significance & history of this special day: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Father's Day: Know about the significance & history of this special day: Watch | Oneindia News

The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in most parts of the world. Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers, honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published
Father's Day 2020 celebrated on June 21st, find out the history of this day: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Father's Day 2020 celebrated on June 21st, find out the history of this day: Watch | Oneindia News

The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in most parts of the world. Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers, honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
Families Find Ways To Celebrate Memories Of Dad On Father's Day [Video]

Families Find Ways To Celebrate Memories Of Dad On Father's Day

While Father's Day is a celebration for many, there are also families who have lost fathers. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports on how those families are coping.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published