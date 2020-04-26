Global  

Second terror attack victim named
Second terror attack victim named

Second terror attack victim named

The second victim of the Reading terror attack has been named as an American man who had been living in the UK for 15 years.

Second Reading terror attack victim named as teacher's pal, 39

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, who hailed from the US, was friends with James Furlong, the first victim to...
drsarahmaxwell

Second Reading terror attack victim lost his husband to cancer in 2014

Fizza09

Fiona † RT @SkyNews: Second Reading terror attack victim named as Joe Ritchie-Bennett - an American man who had been living in the UK for 15 years… 7 seconds ago

JakeAntonio

Buzz RT @CrimeLdn: The second victim of the Reading terror attack was today named Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, from Philadelphia in the US, had bee… 29 seconds ago

LGBTHM

Second victim of Reading terror attack named as gay American who was 'brilliant and loving'

gj1023

gj1023 #The Clown is not my PM🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @itvnews: Second Reading terror attack victim named as Joe Ritchie-Bennett https://t.co/G03SwpYqWp https://t.co/l1QnQGzqxz 2 minutes ago

brendaorla

Brenda RT @Telegraph: 🔴 Reading stabbings latest news: American man named as second victim, as father says killing was 'senseless' https://t.co/C… 2 minutes ago

SkyNews

SkyNews Second Reading terror attack victim named as Joe Ritchie-Bennett - an American man who had been living in the UK fo… https://t.co/4BaFGDjbI2 3 minutes ago

KarenRowlandRDG

karen rowland So saddened to see a fellow American amongst those that lost their lives on Saturday night in Reading.... https://t.co/ZcJszO2MdH 3 minutes ago


