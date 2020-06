Bank governor defends independence Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:35s - Published 4 days ago Bank governor defends independence Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey denies that buying government bonds compromised the institution's independence. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources BoE risks losing credibility, warns former deputy governor Paul Tucker questions Bank’s independence in wake of £300bn programme to avert Covid crisis

FT.com - Published 15 hours ago







Tweets about this