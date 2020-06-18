Global  

John Bolton releasing new memoir
John Bolton releasing new memoir

John Bolton releasing new memoir

Today, John Bolton's new memoir "The Room Where It Happened" will be released.

He alleges that the Ukraine controversy, which lead to President Trump's impeachment trial, was just one of many potentially impeachable offenses.

Trump pleaded with China's Xi for help winning 2020 poll, claims ex-NSA Bolton

President Donald Trump virtually pleaded with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at last year's G-20...
Pirated editions of John Bolton memoir have appeared online

NEW YORK (AP) — John Bolton’s memoir officially comes out Tuesday after surviving a security...
Exclusive: John Bolton says Trump's White House 'like living inside a pinball machine'

When John Bolton posed for a USA TODAY photo, he held aloft his new memoir with a grin, mimicking...
Senator Who Voted Against Bolton Testifying Is Now Angry Bolton Didn't Testify [Video]

Senator Who Voted Against Bolton Testifying Is Now Angry Bolton Didn't Testify

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) says he wished former national security adviser John Bolton would have testified before Congress. According to Business Insider, Sen. Scott's comments come amid explosive claims..

John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed' [Video]

John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed'

John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating..

New Book Makes Allegations Against Trump Administration [Video]

New Book Makes Allegations Against Trump Administration

The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir is an upcoming book by John Bolton, who served as National Security Advisor.

