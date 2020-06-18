John Bolton releasing new memoir
Today, John Bolton's new memoir "The Room Where It Happened" will be released.
He alleges that the Ukraine controversy, which lead to President Trump's impeachment trial, was just one of many potentially impeachable offenses.
Senator Who Voted Against Bolton Testifying Is Now Angry Bolton Didn't TestifySen. Tim Scott (R-SC) says he wished former national security adviser John Bolton would have testified before Congress.
According to Business Insider, Sen. Scott's comments come amid explosive claims..
John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed'John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating..
New Book Makes Allegations Against Trump AdministrationThe Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir is an upcoming book by John Bolton, who served as National Security Advisor.