Ben Mulroney Announces He's Stepping Down As 'eTalk' Anchor Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:52s - Published 5 minutes ago Ben Mulroney Announces He's Stepping Down As 'eTalk' Anchor Ben Mulroney announced he is stepping down as anchor of 'eTalk, and addressed the controversy surrounding his wife Jessica Mulroney. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this bruce dowbiggin RT @sunlorrie: Ben Mulroney announces he is stepping down as Anchor of E-Talk to make way for a new host who he hopes will be black, Indig… 5 minutes ago KasiainCanada Maybe he will go back to being a lawyer & promoting trade & human rights for Eastern Europe - where his Mom is from… https://t.co/YRkjtpcOKk 40 minutes ago