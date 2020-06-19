Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PJ's Fireworks (6-19-20)
Video Credit: KQTV - Published
PJ's Fireworks (6-19-20)
PJ's Fireworks (6-19-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You can use some of that produce on.

>> more fireworks could be lighting up the sky this fourth of july.

The american pyro technic association says this will be a record year for sales and because of pandemic.

T.j.

Joins us, welcome.

>> thank you.

I'm glad to be here.

>> so tell us how this year is different from years past.

Obviously it's different.

We know that much.

>> yeah, there's quite a bit of anxiety through the winter time wondering if we could get product or not.

We were having trouble because of the virus >> we ended up getting everything in and we're all set up and i think it's going to be a great year.

>> are you finding that families seem to be buying a little more to last them a couple weeks because really there's not much else to do yet with everything kind of still being closed up.

>> you're right.

Everybody has been locked down.

Couldn't go to the restaurant.

Couldn't go to the movies.

Nothing.

They're ready to get out and celebrate and celebrate their freedom.

Our building is so big.

Our aisles are wider than six wide.

We have 10 check stands.

We shouldn't have problem with social distancing.

We can run every other register and i think it will go real smooth.

>> what is your most popular fire work you're selling?

>> actually, artillery cells.

Multishot and fountains are the main items. >> anything new we should know about?

>> we have quite a few new things.

>> we know you're a staple in st.

Joseph and appreciate you and your business.

We hope you have



Related news from verified sources

Pa. fireworks business is booming, boosted in part by Maryland

Washington and Baltimore residents asking where all the fireworks have been coming from as of late...
bizjournals - Published

Wawa Welcome America 2020 lineup: Cynthia Erivo, Jason Derulo headlining concert, but no fireworks

Wawa Welcome America is moving its blockbuster concert from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to your...
bizjournals - Published

"Louder, Longer And Crazier": Complaints About Illegal Fireworks Soar In NYC

Louder, Longer And Crazier: Complaints About Illegal Fireworks Soar In NYC "Just the sheer cost alone of these productions is suspect. They're about the size of fireworks at a...
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBS 2




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

BOOMS IN THE NIGHT: Use Of Illegal Fireworks Picking Up As July 4th Holiday Nears [Video]

BOOMS IN THE NIGHT: Use Of Illegal Fireworks Picking Up As July 4th Holiday Nears

Use Of Illegal Fireworks Picking Up As July 4th Holiday Nears

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:26Published
BOOMS IN THE NIGHT: Use Of Illegal Fireworks Picking Up As July 4th Holiday Nears [Video]

BOOMS IN THE NIGHT: Use Of Illegal Fireworks Picking Up As July 4th Holiday Nears

Use Of Illegal Fireworks Picking Up As July 4th Holiday Nears

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:26Published
Salem Launching Fireworks Crackdown After 2,000% Increase In Complaints [Video]

Salem Launching Fireworks Crackdown After 2,000% Increase In Complaints

Officials in Salem are cracking down on illegal fireworks after seeing an uptick in recent weeks.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:42Published