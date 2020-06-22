Five Women Come Forward To Accuse D'Elia

Five women have come forward to detail illicit encounters with comedian Chris D'Elia.

Last week multiple young women have come forward in recent days to allege that D'Elia was sexually inappropriate with them.

The women who came forward have mountains of evidence against D'Elia, including pictures and screenshots of messages.

The pattern was the same: they complimented him, he messaged them and proceeded to be overtly sexual in hopes of an encounter.

One Twitter account, SheRatesDogs, has received stories about D'Elia from over 500 women, most of whom were anonymous.

Many of the women claim they were under aged when D'Elia contacted them.

They believe D'Elia knew they were under aged and pursued them anyway.