Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sensex closes 180 points up, Glenmark Pharma jumps 27 pc
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Sensex closes 180 points up, Glenmark Pharma jumps 27 pc

Sensex closes 180 points up, Glenmark Pharma jumps 27 pc

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains but closed over half a per cent higher on Monday led by gains in banking, pharma and metal stocks.

The rising tension between India and China besides a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases turned investors cautious.

At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 180 points or 0.52 per cent at 34,911 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 67 points or 0.65 per cent at 10,311.

Among stocks, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals surged by 27.06 per cent to Rs 519.80 per share after it became the first pharmaceutical company in India to receive regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections.

Cipla's stock jumped by 2.9 per cent to Rs 655.80 per unit after it announced the launch of remdesivir under its brand name Cipremi.

Bajaj Auto gained by 7 per cent while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv climbed up by 5.9 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively.

Kotak Mahindra Bank gained by 4.4 per cent to close at Rs 1,360 per share.

However, those which lost were Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra and Mahindra, GAIL, ONGC and HDFC.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks held flat while trying to shake off worries that rising coronavirus cases in the United States could slow down a quick economic rebound from the downturn triggered by the pandemic.

Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.18 per cent while mainland Chinese stocks dropped by 0.08 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.54 per cent.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

RKDINDIA

Rishabh Dubey RT @ani_digital: Sensex closes 180 points up, Glenmark Pharma jumps 27 pc Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/gh3wsGpuAv https://t.co/TWdIzfSfNd 4 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Sensex closes 180 points up, Glenmark Pharma jumps 27 pc https://t.co/mf7mjcGyOn 4 hours ago

ani_digital

ANI Digital Sensex closes 180 points up, Glenmark Pharma jumps 27 pc Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/gh3wsGpuAv https://t.co/TWdIzfSfNd 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sensex down by 1 pc amid fear of second wave of COVID-19 cases in China [Video]

Sensex down by 1 pc amid fear of second wave of COVID-19 cases in China

Equity benchmark indices dived during early hours on Monday tracking weak Asian markets as fear of the second wave of COVID-19 related cases in China sparked worries among investors that it will delay..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
Equity indices trade lower on profit-booking, Sun Pharma top loser [Video]

Equity indices trade lower on profit-booking, Sun Pharma top loser

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday as traders booked profit across counters, a day after the US Federal Reserve said that it sees interest rates near zero through..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Equity indices flat in early trading, IndusInd Bank up 3.3 pc [Video]

Equity indices flat in early trading, IndusInd Bank up 3.3 pc

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Wednesday amid improved global mood but rising number of coronavirus infections. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 52 points or 0.15..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published