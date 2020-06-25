Opening bell: Equity indices in positive zone, Tata Steel gains 4.7%

Equity benchmark indices were in the positive territory during early hours on June 30 amid strong global cues after data showed that China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June.

At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 225 points or 0.63 per cent at 35,186 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 64 points or 0.62 per cent at 10,377.Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty metal gaining by 2.1 per cent and realty by 1.3 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Steel edged higher by 4.75 per cent to Rs 336.10 per share while Hindalco was up by 3.2 per cent and JSW Steel by 2 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were UPL, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Britannia and HDFC.

Among those in the red zone were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, GAIL and Power Grid Corporation.