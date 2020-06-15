Mayor De Blasio Discusses Phase 2 Reopening
Mayor de Blasio delivers his daily briefing as New York City enters Phase 2 reopening.
New York City On Pace For Phase 2 Monday, Allowing Restaurants To Reopen With Outdoor DiningNew York City is on track for Phase 2 reopening next week, the mayor said Thursday. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Mayor De Blasio Discusses Phase 2 ReopenNew York City is on track for Phase 2 reopening next week and restaurants can begin outdoor dining on Monday, the mayor said Thursday.
